Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Isaacs's avatar
Debbie Isaacs
21h

Thank you Hen. What stood out for me, and what really resonates, is how quickly attention moved away from the woman who lost her life.

I’ve often wondered whether this is, in part, a psychological defence. Perhaps our fascination with the perpetrator says less about them than it does about our own need to believe the world is understandable, and therefore safer. If we can make sense of the person responsible, we create the comforting illusion that we are somehow less at risk ourselves.

My sister Lolly was murdered in 1995. Thirty-one years later, people are still far more likely to ask me whether the person responsible was ever caught than to ask me about our Lolly - who she was, how she lived, what she loved or what she meant to those of us who knew and loved her so deeply. She was 22 years old.

I feel so much for this woman’s loved ones, whose lives are forever changed in ways that we cannot even begin to know.

With warmth, Debbie 🌸

Reply
Share
5 replies
Sandi's avatar
Sandi
21h

I would like to see more of the 1.9 billion Muslims speak out about the continual attacks by people acting in their name.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture