Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
9hEdited

I really think that there needs to be a more concerted effort in Israel to highlight the achievements of its Mizrahi population both internally and for an international audience. There needs to be more Mizrahi representation in the government -- there has never been a Mizrahi PM, for example. Also, the majority of the outside views Israel as white and European when anyone familiar with the demographics knows it's anything but that. I actually think the minimization of the Mizrahi Jews of Israel is part of the country's overall PR problem.

Reply
Share
2 replies
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
8h

Under the Biden administration, that means the curriculum was written by CAIR, aka the Muslim Brotherhood in the US. Anything they can do to undermine Jews, Israel, and the truth they will do.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture