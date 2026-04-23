Actor and comic Ramy Youssef appeared on Sesame Street to mark Arab American Heritage Month.

April marks Arab American Heritage Month in the U.S. The initiative started in a few states before President Biden declared it a national observance in 2023.

There’s just one, tiny problem. Instead of celebrating Arab culture, the online curriculum promotes it by erasing the history of Arab imperialism and violence toward other indigenous groups in the Middle East.

The slide on “Jewish Arab Americans” in the Arab American Heritage Month curriculum

Inclusion isn’t the problem

Don’t get me wrong. I am all for initiatives that celebrate underserved groups. The U.S. already observes several such months — Black History Month (February), Women’s History Month (March), and Hispanic Heritage Month (September–October). Arab American Heritage Month is a similar, important idea. For groups that are underrepresented or facing discrimination, a specific initiative celebrating their history is often a necessary intervention to ensure they have a place in the curriculum. My only criticism is that a month isn’t really enough time; we need to learn about these groups all year long.

Mizrahi Jews like myself even created our own initiative: Mizrahi Heritage Month, which many Jews now observe in November. Growing up in Israel, I sometimes felt like an outsider since my family was from the Middle East and North Africa. Even though Mizrahi Jews are the plurality of Israel’s Jewish population, we have faced discrimination. When my advocacy work introduced me to Jews in the diaspora, I realized that many had never even heard of Mizrahi Jews.

I strongly support educational initiatives that highlight minority cultures, because I feel that need for visibility myself.

My issue isn’t with Arab Americans celebrating their culture. It’s with that celebration misrepresenting my own.

The Arab American Foundation’s curriculum

Curious about how to participate in Arab American Heritage Month, I searched online. The curriculum on their website had much of what I expected — demographics, key elements of Arab culture, and the history of Arab immigration to the U.S.

On a slide about “religions,” it also had lines I dreaded but didn’t fully expect to see:

“A minority of Arabs have been practicing Judaism since its founding. Arab American Jews make up an extremely small percentage of the population; they migrated to the US from Egypt, Iraq, and the Levant, mostly. They are often referred to as ‘Mizrahi’ or ‘Sephardic’ Jews. However, since the establishment of Israel, many have dropped the Arabic language and customs in order to be included in the national narrative of Israel.”

On the most basic level, this slide does an injustice to Jews everywhere. Judaism is much more than a religion. It’s a peoplehood — or what some scholars call an ethno-religion. Judaism developed in Judea, Ancient Israel, as a holistic culture tied to the land and seasons of that place. When Jews were driven from our homeland by the Romans, we held onto our culture and passed it down through the generations, creating syncretic languages (like Yiddish and Ladino) and cuisines in the many countries to which we dispersed. Our solidarity as a group remained intact, encompassing cultural traditions that go far beyond a 20th-century understanding of “religion.”

Judaism only became regarded as a religion when European countries decided to extend citizenship to different faith groups, so long as those groups gave up their ethnic autonomy. Jews were granted more rights on the conditional basis that we surrender many aspects of our culture. Judaism has been around for more than three thousand years; the concept of separation of church and state, only a few hundred. There’s a reason Judaism doesn’t fit neatly into modern categories. We precede them.

But this miscategorization becomes even more offensive when you consider that Jews were never considered Arab during the thousands of years we lived in Arab societies. It’s true that Jews were extended some measure of protection as an Abrahamic faith, but we also faced special taxes, periodic violence, and restrictive laws, as second-class citizens called “dhimmis.”

During the Holocaust, a tiny minority of Arabs in North Africa protected Jews from the Vichy, Fascist, and Nazi regimes’ genocidal policies, which included working North African Jews to death in disease-infested camps. A larger group directly assisted the Nazis. The largest group tacitly supported them by allowing these policies to be carried out.

In Iraq in 1941, Nazi propaganda and longstanding anti-Jewish attitudes exploded into a multi-day pogrom called the Farhud, which my grandmother survived as a child. Her Arab neighbors happened to protect her. But she witnessed firsthand how the majority of her community, an Arab community, quickly and violently turned on its Jews.

My Iraqi grandmother, Hela, alongside my mom and me.

After the Holocaust, when Israel was founded, Jews were effectively driven entirely out of the Middle East and North Africa through a combination of popular violence and Arab government policy.

That’s not history I learned from a textbook. It’s testimony I received from my beloved Iraqi grandmother, Hela, who is 94.

No quotation marks are needed around Mizrahi Jews. And we didn’t just “drop” Arabic or Arab culture one day. Yes, we assimilated, as all Jews who moved to Israel did. And we faced discrimination there; I’m not going to gloss over that.

But I grew up speaking Arabic in my kitchen, and the menu at my wedding would have been recognizable in Tunis or Baghdad. Today, Israel’s culture is deeply shaped by Mizrahi influence, from music, to food, to dance, to language.

We didn’t shrug off our culture, developed over thousands of years of living in Arab societies. We were driven from our homes, with Israel our only refuge. That’s not a “narrative.” It’s history, and this curriculum whitewashes it.

I have encountered these misrepresentations about Mizrahi Jews many times. I dedicated a chapter in my book, The Wrong Kind of Jew, to disputing the scholarship of Avi Shlaim’s Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew. To justify that hyphen, he relied heavily on a roundly discredited theory that the Mossad initiated the violence in Iraq that drove out Baghdad’s Jews.

[To read a sample of my book The Wrong Kind of Jew: A Mizrahi Manifesto, click here]

Shlaim’s flawed scholarship is a microcosm of the wider push to retroactively coin the term “Arab Jews.” Nobody calls the Kurds Arab-Kurds. Nobody calls the Copts Arab-Copts. Jews are the only ones who got the hyphen, and it only gets used by the people who need us to be something other than what we are. Like the curriculum for Arab American Heritage Month, Shlaim makes bold claims based on faulty history, all to push a label that fits a political need, not a historical reality.

Celebrating culture while honoring history

There’s a larger question here of which cultures deserve celebration, and how far back we adjust our historical scope. Through time, cultures that once colonized large sections of the globe can transform into immigrant heritage, preserved through conscious effort. Power dynamics shift, and culture, humanity’s greatest invention, deserves to be honored.

I’m not arguing for us to stop celebrating cultures. I’m arguing for us to do so accurately.

We can celebrate Arab Americans, and acknowledge the real pain of discrimination they have faced in the U.S., without rewriting the past.

Arab culture is beautiful — the language, the hospitality, the architecture, the music. But the hard truth is, it’s not a culture that ever fully accepted Jews. And eventually, it pushed us out entirely.

We don’t need to whitewash that history to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month.