This week Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Marjorie Taylor Greene an antisemite on camera. Her colleagues on the progressive left have refused to do this for years.

Within hours, progressive accounts were posting in defense of Marjorie Taylor Greene, despite no change in her record on Jews. She had recently broken with her party over Gaza.

Far-left journalist Ryan Grim said MTG had sacrificed her career to stand against genocide. A self-described leftist wrote that MTG has more credibility and honor than AOC. Others framed AOC’s criticism as a defense of Israel, and accused her of using “Zionist talking points.”

These are the same people who told Democrats not to vote for Kamala Harris.

They watched a presidential election in which the other candidate was Donald Trump and told their followers Kamala was unacceptable on the question of Gaza. They were willing to absorb a Trump second term, mass deportations, the gutting of the climate transition, the collapse of the Voting Rights Act, and a Supreme Court that will govern for a generation, because Kamala was insufficiently anti-Israel.

One issue, weighted infinitely.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has spent her career on Jewish space laser theories, “globalist” rhetoric, Holocaust comparisons that desecrate the camps, and conspiracy material you would find on a 1930s pamphlet table. Her own colleagues kicked her off committees for it. She went anti-Israel, and the record was wiped.

Tucker Carlson spent years as the most loathed figure on the American left, until he started platforming anti-Israel voices, and segments of the progressive online world began linking him approvingly. Megyn Kelly was untouchable until she became useful. Ana Kasparian was dismissed by the Hasan Piker wing as a sellout, and is now celebrated for declaring on Piers Morgan that the Jewish lobby controls the United States. Piers Morgan himself is anti-trans, anti-woke, contemptuous of every progressive cultural priority of the last decade, and his clips are passed around by activists who would have boycotted him a year ago, because he platforms anti-Israel guests.

You can hold every other position the far left despises, and the far left will rehabilitate you, provided you arrive at the correct position on Israel.

The very people who tell us every day that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism have just shown they will accept antisemites, as long as they arrive anti-Zionist.

For years this same crowd mocked the GOP for tolerating MTG while treating Liz Cheney as the real threat to the party. The hypocrisy was their joke. They have built a mirror version of it, with anti-Israel as the redemptive position and pointing out antisemitism as the heresy.

The constellation of voices that has accused American Jews of putting “Israel first” for years, and has now turned the same accusation on AOC for using the word antisemite, has organized its own politics around a single foreign policy litmus test. Their test is one position, on one country, smaller than New Jersey and six thousand miles from Washington. Healthcare, climate, labor, Trumpism, voting rights, abortion, immigration, and democracy itself can all be traded away if the position on Israel is correct.

If the accusation of dual loyalty had any honest meaning, it would describe them.

I have spent enough years in this argument to know the merger of left and right antisemitism is not new. My grandmother saw a version of it in Baghdad in 1941, when a coup-installed pro-Nazi government collapsed and the mob came for the Jews and her father pushed her under the bed while neighbors broke into the house. The horseshoe is older than American politics.

The far left in 2026 has built an infrastructure for forgiving antisemites. The price of admission is anti-Israel content. Once you have paid it, your record is yours again. Jewish space lasers becomes a youthful indiscretion. Years of dog-whistles get filed under “she is evolving.” A self-described leftist quotes you approvingly. An influencer in a keffiyeh tells her followers you have honor.

Some will say they do not see what they are doing. I do not believe that.

AOC said one true sentence about a colleague who has spent years saying untrue things about Jews. The progressive pile-on came for her.

The next time you hear the accusation that Jews are putting Israel first, ask which country has organized their entire politics.