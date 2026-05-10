Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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תמרה's avatar
תמרה
28m

One more thought: AOC calling MTG an antisemite is AOC pandering to the Mandy Patinkins and Hannah Einbinders of the world … along with the sell-out Jews who serve, voted for and “rationalize” Mamdani’s overt, inverted and subverted antisemitism. On the day AOC calls out antisemitism and hypocrisy among her own ideologues … that will be a better day. Then maybe we can take their conversations about income inequality and healthcare more seriously. Because they have sacrificed good ideas for their lust to hate and blame Jews and our right to not be harassed, discriminated against, raped, dismembered, tortured or murdered.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
1h

Interesting article insofar as it was new to me that there has ever been any difference between MTG/"Extreme Far Right" and "Far Left" not only "concerning Israel" - but you never stop learning.

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