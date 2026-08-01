Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
4h

Galliano has always been a trailblazer...he wanted to abuse Jews and hope for their deaths way before it was cool (again).

This has to be one of the all-time stupidest and most dishonest rationalizations: “I completely understand why the timing might feel particularly difficult now, given the alarming rise of hate, but I do feel it makes the current questions more urgent — not less.”

What urgent current questions get solved or even explored by a fashion gala? How much punishment Jews deserve for being on the receiving end of a massacre?

Something tells me it won't be: why is it always one and the same people who are demonized and attacked for the actions of their home govt? Why never Qataris or Russians or Chinese etc? Why is there only one minority that can be abused at will, while other minorities are treated as sacred totems?

Bolton obviously thinks that "the alarming rise of hate" is good for business and PR, though he can't admit it. Global "anti-Zionism" is now a big business with multiple revenue streams and all the cool kids are into it.

I bet this show will be underwritten by all sorts of NYC Jewish billionaires and millionaires, maybe they can have their own table dedicated to the Bund. Jew hate comes and goes, but being one of the Manhattan social elite is forever....

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
4h

Wintour has been trying to rehabilitate Galiano since he was fired by Dior. Dior's sister survived a death camp not sure how Galiano thought his ignorance wouldn't come back to bite him. He actually thought he was untouchable. His designs really are not that good. Wintour and Zendaya may think he's some kind of genius, but as someone who is the average person, I am definitely sure that man hates women.

Remember Wintour thought nothing of running a glowing spread about Asma Assad in the middle of her husband's genocidal war. All she cared about was that the woman was thin, had blond hair, and wore designer clothes. There was such a hue and cry that Wintour was shamed into taking down the article.

Whether Galiano is sorry or not is not the point. The point is that the fashion industry has not only ignored the rise in antisemitism it encourages it. EX: The Hadid sisters promote antisemitic blood libels even before Oct 7, then their hatred went on steroids. Did they lose any jobs? Endorsement deals? No. In fact, when people chastised them for their posts that is when Wintour made sure to put them o the cover of Vogue.

That she likes the virulent antisemites of the Qatari regime should come as no surprise. Wonder how much they are involved in her business? Or does she pal around with Nazis for free?

It was chic to be a Jew-hater before October 7 and now its de riguer.

Did it ever occur to anyone that Anna Wintour really is just a powerful Jew-hating sociopath?

She hasn't got a moral bone in her body.

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