Two stories from the last two weeks should alarm every American Jew who cares about your political future.

Three-quarters of Democratic Senators just voted in favor of at least part of Bernie Sanders’ resolution to block weapons sales to Israel. And in New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani vetoed a bill that would have protected Jewish schools from the kind of violent harassment that has already happened twice on his watch. In the same week, he announced New York City would not adopt any codified definition of antisemitism. No replacement for IHRA. Nothing.

A remarkable coalition of Jewish organizations, from the ADL to the Orthodox Union to the Union for Reform Judaism, groups that rarely agree on anything, condemned him for it.

A few years ago, either of these things would have been unthinkable. Blocking arms to Israel was a fringe position. The home of the plurality of America’s Jews declining to define antisemitism, let alone protect Jews from it, would have been a political scandal. Today both are mainstream moves, calculated to energize a base rather than to lead it.

It’s a trend. And it needs to be named clearly before it can be fought.

I write this as an Israeli who has spent over a decade traveling in America, working closely with Jewish institutions, engaging daily with American Jews, and working for American Jewish nonprofits. The view from outside in has its own clarity. The community's organizing tools still work. The Democratic Party has decided those tools aren't worth what they cost.

Bernie Sanders ceremoniously swears in Zohran Mamdani, January 2026

Inside the trend that got 40 Democrats to vote to block an arms sale to Israel

It made waves when 40 Democrats voted for Senator Sanders’ resolution last week. And while that’s a national trend, it’s also 40 state-level stories. I want to focus on the story of Senator Jon Ossoff, because it tells you a lot about where Jewish political power stands right now.

In 2024, Ossoff voted in favor of Sanders’ resolutions to block tank munitions and mortar shells to Israel. The backlash from his Jewish constituents was immediate and broad. Fifty Georgia Jewish organizations signed a condemnation letter spearheaded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. Dozens of synagogues and Jewish schools put their names on it. A community in genuine horror.

It worked. When Sanders introduced a similar resolution in 2025, Ossoff voted against the section proposing to ban bomb sales.

Then the 2026 midterms got closer. Last week, Ossoff voted alongside three-quarters of Senate Democrats to block the sale of 1,000-pound bombs and bulldozers to Israel. The community’s pressure, the meetings and the relationships, held him for one cycle and then lost him the moment electoral incentives pointed the other way.

That is the microcosm. Jewish organizing got his attention. Jewish organizing changed his vote. And then the rising electoral pull of antisemitic conspiracy theories among Democratic base voters pulled him back. One senator’s shifting votes reveal the whole problem: the tools still work, but the ground is shifting under them faster than anyone can keep up.

Jon Ossoff speaks media and supporters (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

What is actually happening here

Sanders’ resolutions have no chance of passing while Republicans control the Senate. These resolutions are positioning. Israel is not even among the top three recipients of American weapons exports. Saudi Arabia holds that spot. The resolutions exist to drive voters who have been fed a diet of conspiratorial, anti-Jewish narratives into the Democratic Party’s base. Democratic politicians are calculating that riding that wave will keep them in power.

Poll after poll confirms that conspiratorial anti-Jewish sentiment is rising, especially among younger voters. Democrats are chasing it.

What Mamdani did in New York is the same calculation on a local level. He let the synagogue protection bill pass and killed the school protection bill, citing free speech concerns he does not apply when the subject is abortion clinic buffer zones. In the same week, he announced that New York City will not replace the IHRA definition of antisemitism with anything. No definition. No framework. No protection. Jewish children entering and exiting schools don’t have a protection plan, and the hate against them will be judged based on vibes. The same coalition condemned him. Again. Mamdani saw an opportunity to score points with the people who hate his Jewish constituents. He took it.

Five years ago, a New York City mayor framing efforts to combat antisemitism as an assault on free speech would have been a major political scandal. Today, it’s a Tuesday.

It’s a pattern. Democratic politicians have calculated that Jewish voters have nowhere else to go, and that the rewards of chasing antisemitic sentiment outweigh the cost of alienating one of their most loyal communities.



This strategy will backfire. Betting on hatred always does. Eventually, it catches up with you.

I just hope Democrats stop making this wager before more American Jews have to pay the price.