Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
13h

American Jews are *already* paying the price for this troubling shift...

https://theliberaljew.substack.com/p/whats-a-liberal-jew-to-do-now

Reply
Share
Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
13h

The Democrats are the US Anzi Party. They should be defunded of any donations and voted against by Jews.

Reply
Share
11 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture