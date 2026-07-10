Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
17h

Israel could get 2 pennies, and it would still be protested against. For many, it was never about how much.

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תמרה's avatar
תמרה
10h

I’m going to say it again abut another of your excellent pieces … It merits being on the front page of WaPo, the NYTimes or an essay in The New Yorker but the refuse to investigate such aspects. (Maybe The Atlantic?) At the very least, someone in Congress and in the Senate needs to read it out loud to AOC and Bernie Saunders and the rest of them on both sides of the aisle. Toda for such a thorough and important piece. Shabbat shalom.

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