Given how much Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Graham Platner, and Abdul El-Sayed talk about American aid to Israel, you would think it’s where the United States spends most of its money overseas. In reality, it’s just the overseas expense anyone can track.

Each of them campaigns on the same number, $3.8 billion a year, and the number is always at hand because, unlike almost every other line in the ledger, it exists in public.

But no one is telling you why it’s the only number of its kind.

In 2002, a Pentagon accountant named Jim Minnery spent months trying to trace $300 million in unrecorded Navy spending. He never found it. “We know it’s gone,” he told investigators. “But we don’t know what they spent it on.” He was reassigned soon after, having suggested that his superiors preferred covering up the problem to fixing it.

That $300 million is a rounding error. It’s a fraction of what it costs to run one large overseas base for a single year, and the government that built the network cannot say how many bases it contains or what they cost.

The word “base” undersells what these places are. Camp Humphreys in South Korea houses more than 30,000 residents and runs its own hospital. Ramstein Air Base anchors the largest community of Americans outside the United States, close to 60,000 people, once you count the surrounding German towns. Some of these installations are eighty years old, with three generations of family history and grandparents buried in the local cemetery. They are permanent American towns on foreign soil, and there are, depending on who you ask, something like 750 of them.

No other country operates anything close to this. Britain and France together control roughly thirteen bases outside their own borders; Russia has around nine. Every other military on the planet, combined, adds up to something like thirty. And the footprint keeps growing in places nobody is watching. Africa had exactly one acknowledged American base as recently as the mid-2000s, Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. Internal military planning documents have since revealed dozens of additional outposts across the continent, many of which have never appeared in the Pentagon’s own official inventories.

Nobody Actually Knows the Number

The United States government does not know how many military bases it has.

Nick Turse, who has spent over a decade trying to get a straight count, describes chasing the number for months, watching it swing from source to source, and ending a year of reporting with roughly the total he started with. His conclusion was that the military itself was not keeping careful track of its bases in Afghanistan, then its own primary theater of operations. David Vine, an anthropologist at American University, puts the figure at around 750 bases in 81 countries and territories, up from 40 countries in 1989. The Pentagon’s own property portfolio tells a different story: 4,775 sites worldwide, only 514 of them classified as overseas. Reporters comparing the two find bases that exist in neither column. Al-Tanf, which housed hundreds of US troops in Syria for years, was never entered into the official rolls at all.

The admission goes to the top. Robert Gates, Secretary of Defense from 2006 to 2011, said of his own department: “My staff and I learned that it was nearly impossible to get accurate information and answers to questions such as ‘how much money did you spend?’ and ‘how many people do you have?’” That assessment came from inside the building, at the highest level of clearance it offers.

The Books Are Worse Than the Map

If the base-counting confusion looks like an isolated glitch, the accounting record corrects the impression.

The Department of Defense has never passed a full financial audit. Every other major federal agency, from Homeland Security to NASA to Treasury, has at some point produced financial statements clean enough for independent auditors to sign off on. The Pentagon, which controls roughly half of all federal discretionary spending and about 82 percent of the government’s physical assets, has failed every attempt since the requirement became law in 1990. Congress is now targeting 2028, nearly four decades on, as the year it might finally manage one.

The specifics are almost cartoonish. On September 10, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld disclosed that the department could not account for roughly $2.3 trillion in transactions; the story vanished the next morning for obvious reasons. Fifteen years later, the Pentagon’s Inspector General found that the Army alone had made $6.5 trillion in unsupported year-end adjustments to its fiscal 2015 books, against a congressional appropriation of $122 billion. In the fiscal 2022 audit, the department could not properly account for 61 percent of its $3.5 trillion in assets. A GAO official, testifying to Congress, said his office had gone looking for a single Pentagon accounting system that worked as intended and had not found one.

This is the government’s own language, from a Senate hearing record on DOD financial management: the department’s murky finances are, according to the Government Accountability Office, the single largest obstacle to a clean opinion on the federal government’s consolidated financial statements. Even the topline cost of the base network depends on which set of numbers you use. The Pentagon’s official overseas cost summary excludes war costs and personnel healthcare, among other items, and lands at a fraction of independent estimates that run into the tens of billions annually. Both figures come from people trying, in good faith, to answer a question the system was never built to answer.

The Aid Everyone Can See

Here is where the “American taxpayer dollars going abroad” conversation almost always lands, and it lands on the wrong target, for some intentionally.

US military assistance to Israel runs through a ten-year Memorandum of Understanding, the current one covering FY2019 through FY2028, worth $38 billion in total: $33 billion in Foreign Military Financing grants plus $5 billion for missile defense, paid in equal, published, predictable annual installments of $3.3 billion and $500 million. The MOU is a public document. It was announced with a White House fact sheet, and its terms are summarized every year by the Congressional Research Service, the nonpartisan research arm of Congress, in reports anyone can pull up on Congress.gov.

Israel isn’t alone in this structure. Egypt has received roughly $1.3 billion a year in Foreign Military Financing since the Camp David Accords in 1979, a figure just as public, appropriated by the same Congress and tracked in the same annual CRS reports. Jordan operates under its own multi-year MOU, signed in 2022, guaranteeing at least $1.45 billion a year in combined assistance. Together, the three countries account for something like 80 percent of all US bilateral aid to the Middle East and North Africa, and all three relationships follow the same design: named dollar figures, published agreements, and a paper trail anyone can read in an afternoon.

This wasn’t a special carve-out invented for Israel. It’s simply how the US structures its major strategic partnerships in the region: on the record, subject to Congress saying yes every single year. Every dollar has to survive the normal, public, annual budget process rather than the internal ledger system that produced $6.5 trillion in unsupported adjustments at one branch of the Pentagon. Individual major arms sales above certain thresholds get formally notified to Congress by name and dollar amount, a case-by-case disclosure that doesn’t exist for base construction or garrison costs anywhere in the 750-base network.

The system has real gaps. Sales below the notification thresholds, $25 million for major defense equipment and $100 million for other items, escape individual itemization, and reporting has found dozens of such sales bundled together without disclosure since October 2023. But that is a gap in the visibility of individual transactions within an otherwise public, appropriated, congressionally reviewed framework. It is not the same kind of problem as a department that cannot tell you how many facilities it owns or where trillions of dollars in ledger adjustments actually went.

A structural difference matters more than any accounting fix could. Israeli aid buys no permanent American infrastructure on foreign soil. No American town springs up around an Israeli base, and the Pentagon carries no eighty-year garrison on its books as a result. The aid functions as a credit line for a defined weapons stockpile, plus a genuine subsidy to the American defense industry through its procurement provisions. Whatever you think of the politics of that arrangement, it stations no American soldier in harm’s way as a standing condition of the relationship. The base network does, in dozens of countries, for generations, inside active security perimeters, and that risk barely comes up on cable news because nobody is arguing about the bases at all.

The war with Iran this year showed what the exception looks like. When American refueling tankers and cargo planes needed somewhere to park during the fighting, no American air base existed in Israel to receive them, so they crowded onto the apron at Ben Gurion, the country’s main civilian airport: 72 aircraft there, another 26 at Ramon in the south, tallied by the Israeli press and visible from the arrivals hall. By late spring, Israel’s civil aviation chief was warning that his main airport was functioning as an American military airfield, and the transportation minister was publicly pressing Washington to relocate dozens of planes so summer travelers could keep their bookings. The largest American military presence Israel has ever hosted was counted to the aircraft and argued over in the Knesset within weeks. It was, in other words, close to the opposite of a garrison with a cemetery.

The Recipient We Can See

The $3.8 billion is real, and the figure sits in public, updated annually, easy to cite because someone wrote it down. What the politicians reaching for it rarely say is that they’ve chosen the best-documented expense in the American ledger and let their audiences mistake it for the largest one.

The coverage patterns prove the point. Every time a senator or a candidate reaches for the $3.8 billion, it makes headlines within the hour, because the claim is checkable and the figure sits on Congress.gov. What never runs is the companion piece. No outlet follows the aid story by asking what the Pentagon’s own overseas footprint costs, or why a department that cannot document 61 percent of its assets faces less scrutiny than a published grant line. The New York Times will keep treating aid to Israel as the standing question about American money abroad because it is the question with documents attached.

The base network offers no press release and no annual vote to cover, so the question goes unasked, and Israel stays cast as the problem by default.

That transparency is what makes Israel the target. It’s the recipient people can argue about because it’s the one anyone can see. The larger question, the one that deserves the airtime, concerns the 750, or 514, or 4,775 facilities the Pentagon is currently unable to count, spread across a network so financially opaque that its own Inspector General cannot reconcile trillions of dollars in a single fiscal year. That network is protected less by secrecy than by the sheer difficulty of arguing over a number nobody can agree on.

The ledger cuts the other way too. The $3.8 billion buys the United States returns that no appropriations line will ever capture. Israeli intelligence feeds American intelligence. Israeli battlefield experience shapes American doctrine and missile defense. And when the war with Iran demanded it, Israel’s main civilian airport became an American military airfield within hours, with no basing treaty and no eighty-year garrison to maintain. Nobody has priced what replicating that through a permanent base network would cost the Pentagon, and nobody will, for the same reason nobody counts the bases: the return has no line item, so it never enters the argument. America’s most scrutinized aid dollars may be the best value in its entire overseas ledger, and the only side of the transaction anyone writes down is the cost.

And the politicians demanding an end to the aid should say what they are actually proposing. The $3.8 billion is the instrument through which Washington holds influence over an ally it will need again. Cut it, and Israel owes America nothing, including the runway at Ben Gurion the next time American tankers need one. What would remain is the arrangement Iran already understands better than Congress does. The regime that calls America the Great Satan builds missiles that cannot yet reach it, so they fall on Israeli cities instead. Israelis absorb, in their own homes and with their soldiers’ lives, a war whose ultimate address is Washington. That cost never appears in any ledger either. The politicians campaigning against the aid are campaigning against the money everyone can count. What no one has counted is what Israel pays in America’s place, and what America would pay without it.