Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Charlie Hammerslough's avatar
Charlie Hammerslough
40m

Great post.

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Itamar's avatar
Itamar
2h

"from generation to generation" is actually mi'dor le'dor (מדור לדור)...

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