Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Last night at the Met Gala, Bad Bunny stopped the red carpet. He showed up as an old man. Grey hair, deep wrinkles, a cane. Prosthetics so detailed his own face disappeared. When asked how long the look took, he smiled and said: “53 years exactly.”

Everyone laughed. It was charming. It reminded me of my grandparents.

Not because he resembled them. Because of what it meant.

My grandparents fled Tunisia and Iraq. They left with the clothes on their backs, their children, their prayers. Along with 850,000 other Jews expelled from Arab lands, they arrived in Israel displaced and barely alive. They built a life from almost nothing.

When I look at photographs of them as old people, grey-haired and weathered, seated at a Shabbat table surrounded by grandchildren, I don’t see decline. I see victory. I see the answer to every force that tried to erase them.

Growing old, in my family, in my culture, was never something to dread. It was the point. It was proof.

We live inside a civilization that treats aging as a problem to solve. The Met Gala typically anchors that worldview: the young and the cutting edge. This year, the curators flipped the question. The 2026 theme, “Costume Art,” was organized around thematic body types, including the Naked Body, the Pregnant Body, and the Aging Body. Bad Bunny answered the third with a body of his own design.

Sometimes, imagining a future with ourselves still in it is harder than it sounds. Bad Bunny’s costume stunned because it accomplished that exact imaginative feat. He dressed his future into existence. He put an image of his dignified future self on the most-watched red carpet in the world and said, without saying a word: I intend to still be here.

For people whose existence has been threatened, imagining a dignified future is not a given. It is a choice. A defiant one.

The tradition of l’dor v’dor, from generation to generation, is not a sentimental phrase. It is a radical insistence. Every generation that chose to have children, to teach them, to pass something forward, was conjuring a future with no guarantee of arriving. They were doing what Bad Bunny did on that carpet. Refusing to let the present danger be the final word.

When your people have faced persecution, when you know how easily a life can end, growing old stops being ordinary. It stops being something to dread or disrespect. It becomes a kind of miracle.

Bad Bunny put on the face of an old man and walked slowly down the most glamorous red carpet on earth.

I saw survival. I saw a refusal of every voice that imagines a future built on our removal. I saw the image we need right now.

The most powerful thing a threatened people can do is imagine the dignified future waiting on the other side.

Not as wishful thinking. As a declaration.