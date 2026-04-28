Hen Mazzig

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Milton Lock's avatar
Milton Lock
15m

Very interesting perspective, & completely missed by Western media, who still see the world as planets orbiting a Western Sun & the Middle East as a "great powers" arena, rather than home to serious players in their own right.

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Judy Gruen's avatar
Judy Gruen
16m

Outstanding and eye-opening. Thank you.

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