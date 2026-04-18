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Nata Goldberg's avatar
Nata Goldberg
1d

To me it’s still unbelievable how blatant the antisemitism has become, and how normalized it feels. The fact that a Jewish artist needs a thousand signatures just to stand on a Eurovision stage isn’t a show of support, it’s proof of how much the baseline has shifted.

Noam isn’t being judged as an artist, but as a symbol people feel entitled to accept or reject. That’s the part that should make everyone uncomfortable. But it doesn’t… well.

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The Golden Pill's avatar
The Golden Pill
1d

The celebrity letter campaigns to exclude Israelis from creative spaces are all an extension of the thawabit principle of anti-normalization as promoted by Hamas and every radical element of Palestinian society. Anti-normalization is a principle built to isolate, stigmatize, and penalize Israeli existence. As Neo-Jihadism increep advances in the cultural spaces Jews have always supported, it’s important we have a counterforce, but terrifying how badly we need it.

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