Helen Mirren, Mila Kunis, Amy Schumer (Photo: Evan Agostini, Chris Pizzello, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In May 2019, Madonna performed at Expo Tel Aviv. Netta had won the year before with “Toy.” Israel hosted Eurovision that spring, 182 million people watched, and fans would later vote it the best production of the decade. The idea that a thousand Hollywood names might one day sign a letter vouching for Israel’s right to be on that stage would have sounded insane.

Madonna and Assi Azar, co-host of Eurovision 2019, in Tel Aviv. Credit: Eurovision.

Six years later, in a conference room in Geneva, the Dutch delegation walks out of the European Broadcasting Union’s general assembly. Spain follows. Ireland, Slovenia, and Iceland all pull out within the week. The Big Five is broken for the first time in fifteen years. Nemo, who won for Switzerland in 2024, mails their trophy back to the EBU in protest.

Somewhere between those two moments, in 2024, I sat across from Piers Morgan on live television and argued that Israel belonged in Eurovision.

I grew up watching Dana International win in 1998 and Netta win in 2018. I was in Tel Aviv for the 2019 final. Arguing on British television that an Israeli singer could compete in a song contest would have sounded ridiculous to me at any point in my life before October 7. By 2024 it was just the job.

Two years after that interview, a thousand people are signing a letter to make the same argument I made on that seat.

The letter arrives on April 15, 2026, with a thousand signatures. Helen Mirren, Gene Simmons, Scooter Braun, the CEO of Sony Pictures, the chair of Universal Music Publishing, the head of the Recording Academy. A thousand entertainment industry names writing together to defend the right of an Israeli singer called Noam Bettan to perform a song called “Michelle” at a song contest.

Read that again. A thousand people, for a song contest.

This is the receipt.

One of the thousand is Assi Azar. Assi hosted the 2019 Eurovision in Tel Aviv, the one I opened this piece with. He was the face of the moment we all thought was permanent.

A month after October 7, Assi went back to work. He was co-hosting HaKokhav Haba, the Israeli selection show that would choose Eden Golan for Malmö, Yuval Raphael for Basel, and this year Noam Bettan for Vienna. I asked him what that first audition day felt like.

From hosting the peak in Tel Aviv to choosing a twenty-year-old who’d walk into a mob in Sweden. Six years.

Every signature on that April letter is a line item on a bill we used to get for free.

Nobody writes a letter like this in a vacuum. It exists because parallel industry campaigns have collected thousands of signatures over the past two years, including from many of the biggest names in pop, film, and streaming. Those letters call for Israeli cultural isolation, and Eurovision is one of their targets. So the thousand names on this letter aren’t a show of strength. They’re a response to a bigger show of strength on the other side. Ukraine’s entrant doesn’t need Helen Mirren to vouch for her. Only the Israeli one does, and the people vouching are outnumbered by the people objecting.

The infrastructure behind that reconstruction is enormous now. Creative Community for Peace, the ADL, StandWithUs, The Jewish Federation, a dozen smaller organizations. Legal retainers and PR firms. A permanent apparatus of defense, built over decades by professionals, producing letters like this one on a regular schedule. The apparatus works, and without it Noam Bettan might not be on that stage in May. What bothers me is what it reveals. The price of Jewish artistic presence went up. Being a Jewish artist in public is now a logistics operation.

Look at the names. Mirren is 80. Simmons, 76. Osbourne, 73. Messing, 57. Bialik, 50. Schumer, 44. These are the builders. They constructed the Jewish presence in English-language entertainment across four decades, and they remember what it looked like before that presence existed. They’re still holding the line because they built the line.

Helen Mirren. One of a thousand signatures. Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Look at who isn’t on the letter. The twenty-five-year-old Jewish pop star. The Gen Z comedian with ten million followers. Most of them are quiet.

And then there's a third category. Jewish artists who aren't quiet, who grew up inside the infrastructure the older generation built, benefited from every door it opened, and are now actively signing the other side's letters. Jessie Ware, the British Jewish singer, has a young and progressive fanbase. Since October 2023 she has signed boycott letters alongside Dua Lipa and Massive Attack, performed at events like the anti-Israel House Against Hate in London, and aligned herself publicly with the movement that wants Noam Bettan off the Eurovision stage.

Hannah Einbinder is thirty, Jewish, and just won her first Emmy for Hacks. She used the speech to shout "Free Palestine," having already signed the Film Workers for Palestine pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions. "It is my obligation as a Jewish person," she said backstage, "to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel." As if that's going to save her. They are two visible cases, far from the only ones.

The quiet crisis underneath the loud one is this. The generation that built Jewish cultural legitimacy is in its seventies and eighties, still carrying the weight. The generation that inherited it is mostly silent, with a vocal minority working to dismantle the thing they grew up standing on.

So yes, thank you. Thank you to every name on that letter for holding the line one more time.

And also: what a damning thing that you had to.