On July 7, Dana Bash asked Benjamin Netanyahu on CNN about settler violence in the West Bank. He told her the whole problem comes down to 150 or so juvenile delinquents. Kids from broken homes, brought into the territory. He said the settler community condemns them. He said the authorities take action, and blamed lenient courts for whatever slips through.

Four days later, settlers armed with metal rods and stones attacked a CNN crew near the village of Sinjil. One of them pulled a knife and tried to slash the tires of their car. The journalists had come to mark one year since Saif Musallet, a 21-year-old American citizen visiting family, was beaten to death on that ground. His family says settlers blocked the paramedics while he lay dying. A year later, no one has been charged with killing him.

I have spent most of my adult life inside the gap between those two paragraphs.

I served five years in the IDF as a humanitarian officer, two of them in Hebron. My job was to keep civilian life functioning for Palestinians living under our control. Water lines, medical evacuations, permits, the unglamorous machinery of an army controlling a civilian area done as decently as it can be done. For doing that job, settler activists had a nickname for me. They called me Judge Goldstone. A Jewish traitor in uniform.

I have been condemning radical settler violence publicly for years. Every time I do, a portion of my own audience asks the same question. Why hand ammunition to people who already hate us? This essay is my answer.

First, let me say what Israel’s critics will not. Palestinian terrorists murder Israelis in the West Bank. Mothers shot in front of their children on the roads I used to patrol. Most of the 700,000 Israelis living beyond the Green Line have never raised a hand against anyone. When parts of the left flatten every one of them into a monster, they are lying, and I have called out that lie in rooms where it cost me.

The word settler does a lot of dishonest work. It conjures a masked teenager on a hilltop with a club. Most of the people it describes are commuters in places like Ariel and Ma’ale Adumim, suburbs of tens of thousands inside the blocs that every serious negotiator on both sides has long treated as staying Israeli. In 2008, Palestinian negotiators sat across from Ehud Olmert and haggled over land swaps that kept the major blocs inside Israel. The leaked Palestine Papers showed their team offering to accept nearly every Jewish neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Palestinian leaders know the difference between an accountant in Ma’ale Adumim and an arsonist from an illegal outpost by Hebron. Too many Western activists refuse to learn it.

All of that is true. None of it answers the question Dana Bash asked.