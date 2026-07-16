Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Rina's avatar
Rina
9h

For me, voting Republican was one of the hardest political decisions I've ever made. It's not who I ever thought I was, and it's not how I naturally see myself. But I reached a point where I felt I couldn't ignore what I was seeing.

In my eyes, bigotry toward Jews and the Jewish nation is the ultimate litmus test.

I don't feel like I walked away from the Democratic Party. I feel like the Democratic Party walked away from me.

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bemyguest1992
9h

It seems like any side is willing to blame Israel and make that the focal point of their campaign when they become desperate.

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