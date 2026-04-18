Hen Mazzig

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A Thousand Celebrities Just Signed a Letter. That's Not Good News.
Helen Mirren shouldn't have to vouch for a song contest entry. She just did. And the defense of Israeli art keeps scaling.
  Hen Mazzig
The Tape That Just Ended Mahmoud Abbas
He thought nobody was listening. The Saudis heard everything. And the Palestinian Authority will never recover.
  Hen Mazzig
The Ezra Klein Show
Klein wants you to take him seriously. Let's.
  Hen Mazzig
The Logic Behind Defunding Iron Dome Falls Apart Under Basic Scrutiny
Palestinians deserve protection, but their leaders choose the opposite.
  Hen Mazzig
Israel Needs Democratic Allies in Europe
Netanyahu’s government is not the cause of European antisemitism. That’s no excuse for a broken diplomatic strategy.
  Hen Mazzig
The Holocaust Reached My Family in North Africa and Iraq
The Nazi genocide wasn't only a European story. It's time we taught it that way.
  Hen Mazzig
It Was Never Really a Question
What it means to think out loud on a show designed to make you perform.
  Hen Mazzig
The Holocaust is not a Political Weapon
Political extremists are normalizing Holocaust comparisons, distorting and diluting its memory. This Yom HaShoah, we have to push back.
  Hen Mazzig
Did cancel culture just quietly die at Coachella?
And it’s not just because I’m a lifelong Belieber
  Hen Mazzig
We should speak with bigots. But we shouldn’t lie about what they believe.
We should speak with bigots. But we shouldn’t lie about what they believe.
  Hen Mazzig
To call out Nazis or not to call out Nazis. That is apparently the question in Britain in 2026.
Kanye West, Hamas, and the Nazis
  Hen Mazzig
1:44
A Jew Gets Into A Muslim Taxi in London
What a Palestinian cab driver taught me about living together.
  Hen Mazzig
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