Hen Mazzig
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A Thousand Celebrities Just Signed a Letter. That's Not Good News.
Helen Mirren shouldn't have to vouch for a song contest entry. She just did. And the defense of Israeli art keeps scaling.
Apr 18
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The Tape That Just Ended Mahmoud Abbas
He thought nobody was listening. The Saudis heard everything. And the Palestinian Authority will never recover.
Apr 17
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The Ezra Klein Show
Klein wants you to take him seriously. Let's.
Apr 16
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The Logic Behind Defunding Iron Dome Falls Apart Under Basic Scrutiny
Palestinians deserve protection, but their leaders choose the opposite.
Apr 15
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Israel Needs Democratic Allies in Europe
Netanyahu’s government is not the cause of European antisemitism. That’s no excuse for a broken diplomatic strategy.
Apr 15
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The Holocaust Reached My Family in North Africa and Iraq
The Nazi genocide wasn't only a European story. It's time we taught it that way.
Apr 14
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It Was Never Really a Question
What it means to think out loud on a show designed to make you perform.
Apr 14
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The Holocaust is not a Political Weapon
Political extremists are normalizing Holocaust comparisons, distorting and diluting its memory. This Yom HaShoah, we have to push back.
Apr 13
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Did cancel culture just quietly die at Coachella?
And it’s not just because I’m a lifelong Belieber
Apr 12
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We should speak with bigots. But we shouldn’t lie about what they believe.
We should speak with bigots. But we shouldn’t lie about what they believe.
Apr 12
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To call out Nazis or not to call out Nazis. That is apparently the question in Britain in 2026.
Kanye West, Hamas, and the Nazis
Apr 11
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A Jew Gets Into A Muslim Taxi in London
What a Palestinian cab driver taught me about living together.
Apr 10
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