Why subscribe?

I’m Hen Mazzig. You might have seen my posts on social media.

I’m a writer, a speaker, and someone who has spent years being too Jewish for the left and too intersectional for the right. My family are Iraqi and Tunisian (Amazigh) Jews. My grandmother fled Baghdad after watching her neighbors get killed. I came out as gay during my service as a humanitarian officer in the IDF. I’ve been called a colonizer at a university lecture and a self-hating Jew on the same day.

I write about identity, power, and the stories we tell to justify both. Not from a safe distance. From inside them.

My work has appeared in the NYT, Rolling Stone, LA Times, NBC News, Haaretz, Newsweek, and more. I’ve been on BBC, CNN, Sky News, and — regrettably — too often on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

After one of those appearances, I watched my comments fill up with “stop saying I think— you know what you’re saying is THE TRUTH!” But I don’t. I know what I believe is the truth. There’s a difference. We live in a post-truth moment, and what people need isn’t someone to tell them what to think. It’s someone to show them how.

This Substack is where I think out loud. Longer, more personal, and less careful than anything I publish elsewhere.

Subscribe to get every essay directly to your inbox. Paid subscribers get full access to the archive, extended pieces, and the unfiltered version of whatever I’m working through that week.

If you’ve ever felt politically homeless, this is probably your newsletter.